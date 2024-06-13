Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals sign Ted Karras to one-year contract extension

The Bengals center, who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year fan vote, said he has a big thank you planned for the community in March after all of their support.
Ted Karras letter
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 13, 2024

CINCINNATI — Ted Karras will remain a Bengal for at least a little while longer.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Thursday the team signed the offensive lineman to a one-year contract extension, set to last through the 2025 season.

Karras joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and since then, he's made a big impact on the team and the city; though he didn't take home the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award at the end of last season, fans rallied behind him and solidly voted him the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge winner.

Bengals' Ted Karras thanks Who Dey Nation for support

The center player has also won the hearts of Cincinnatians through his philanthropic work; his organization Cincy Hat has raised funding to help hundreds of adults with developmental disabilities gain more independence through Indiana nonprofit Village of Merici.

His popularity was clear earlier this year when Bengals fans showed up to a Cincy Hat event in droves. "St. Tatty's Day" was a hit among Bengals fans, as hundreds of people went under the tattoo needle to get the brand's logo tattooed on their bodies.

"In true Cincinnati fashion, the fans here are very fanatical and have given us so much support over the last two seasons in the Cincy Hat project," Karras said of the event. "This whole day is a thank you for all that support."

Karras has also garnered Cincinnatians' respect on the field; he's started in all 36 games he's played since joining the Bengals, lining up for 2,379 of a possible 2,398 offensive snaps.

One-on-one with Ted Karras, Bengals captain for the 2022 season
More Bengals news:
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist It's a good thing Joe Burrow is not on the Madden 25 cover. Here's why. Who will be on the Madden NFL 25 cover? Fans speculate Joe Burrow

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Hot dog champ Chestnut to face former rival Kobayashi in Netflix special
Hot dog champ Chestnut to face former rival Kobayashi in Netflix special
Cricket is starting to gain popularity in the US
Cricket is starting to gain popularity in the US
Beef with the champ: Joey Chestnut 'gutted' to hear of exclusion from famed hot dog eating contest
Beef with the champ: Joey Chestnut 'gutted' to hear of exclusion from famed hot dog eating contest
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Man tased by officer on Reds field due in court
Officer tases fan who ran onto field at Reds-Guardians game
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist
Caitlin Clark, Isaiah jackson help with Habitat for Humanity build
Caitlin Clark, Isaiah jackson help with Habitat for Humanity build
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!