Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 'conscious,' 'talking' after leaving game on stretcher with head injury

CINCINNATI — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after he was sacked in the second quarter of the Bengals-Dolphins Thursday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable all week after an injury in the Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Tagovailoa left that game with what was originally described as a head injury, but returned in the second half. The team said he was dealing with a sore back and ankle.

The NFL Players Association is investigating the handling of Tagovailoa's concussion check during that game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In Thursday's game, Tagovailoa once again appeared to have a head injury after a sack in the second quarter. Medical staff lifted him onto a stretcher, where he remained motionless. Fans chanted "Tua" as he was taken out of the stadium.

The Dolphins announced Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where team officials said he is conscious and has movement in all extremities. Backup Teddy Bridgewater has replaced Tagovailoa.

Thursday Night Football's Kaylee Hartung said coach Mike McDaniel told her Tagovailoa was 'conscious' and 'talking' after the hit, wanting to know what happened during the play. His family is headed to UCMC to see him.

