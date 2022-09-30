LIVE BLOG: Cincinnati Bengals face Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are off to a slow start this season, but quarterback Joe Burrow and company aren't too worried. Instead, they're looking to show what they can do in their first of five primetime games this season.

Cincinnati is coming into their Thursday Night Football game with a 1-2 record with losses to the Dallas Cowboys and AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals beat the New York Jets handily in Week 3, hoping to expand on that success against a 3-0 Dolphins team that just took down the Buffalo Bills.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as questionable all week after an injury in Sunday's game. Despite being banged up, Tagovailoa started Thursday night. His teammate Tyreek Hill said he's ready to face the Bengals for the first time since Cincinnati defeated his former team in last year's AFC Championship.

"I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple," Hill said. "I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The Cheetah is here. That’s it."

Apple didn't speak about the matchup ahead of Thursday's game, but his teammates said they thought the comments were funny.

"It's fun," Chidobe Awuzie said. "It adds some spice to the game."

In addition to the action on the field, two Bengals greats will be inducted into the Ring of Honor Thursday night. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis will be the second class inducted, joining Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

WCPO will have a one-hour postgame show immediately following the game.