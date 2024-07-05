Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Delta Airlines adds nonstop flight from CVG for Cincinnati Bengals game with Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati will have two games on Monday Night Football, two games on Thursday Night Football and one Sunday Night Football appearance.
Bengals Cowboys
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CINCINNATI — Football season is almost here, and Delta Airlines has added a flight from CVG Airport to make it easier for Bengals fans to see one primetime game.

Bengals fans interested in watching the team's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys may have an easier way to get there.

Delta has added a special nonstop flight to the Dallas-Forth Worth Airport ahead of and following the Bengals game with the Cowboys. The two NFL teams meet Week 14 of the season, playing Monday, Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m.

RELATED | Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games against Cowboys, Ravens and more

Here are the flight details:

  • CVG to DFW — Saturday, Dec. 7 — Departure: 1 p.m. — Arrival: 2:29 p.m.
  • DFW to CVG — Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Departure: 12:45 p.m. — Arrival: 3:58 p.m.

Tickets for the flights go on sale Saturday, July 6. You can click here to purchase tickets.

The Monday Night Football matchup is one of five total primetime games the Bengals play during the 2024-25 season. In primetime, the Bengals will also face the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

This year, the Bengals do not play any holiday games.

To see the Bengals full 2024 schedule, click here.

READ MORE:
HBO's 'Hard Knocks' coming to AFC North, will feature Bengals in new season
Bengals announce schedule of training camp practices open to public
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Winton Woods top football player makes verbal college commitment
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
Jaxson Hayes on friendship with new Lakers coach JJ Redick
Carlik Jones leads 1st-ever South Sudan Olympic basketball team
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
NFL ordered to pay $4.7 billion in "Sunday Ticket" class-action lawsuit
NFL ordered to pay $4.7 billion in "Sunday Ticket" class-action lawsuit
Hunter Greene throws up on the mound during Tuesday game
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!