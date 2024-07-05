Delta Airlines adds nonstop flight from CVG for Cincinnati Bengals game with Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — Football season is almost here, and Delta Airlines has added a flight from CVG Airport to make it easier for Bengals fans to see one primetime game.

Bengals fans interested in watching the team's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys may have an easier way to get there.

Delta has added a special nonstop flight to the Dallas-Forth Worth Airport ahead of and following the Bengals game with the Cowboys. The two NFL teams meet Week 14 of the season, playing Monday, Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m.

Here are the flight details:



CVG to DFW — Saturday, Dec. 7 — Departure: 1 p.m. — Arrival: 2:29 p.m.

DFW to CVG — Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Departure: 12:45 p.m. — Arrival: 3:58 p.m.

Tickets for the flights go on sale Saturday, July 6. You can click here to purchase tickets.

The Monday Night Football matchup is one of five total primetime games the Bengals play during the 2024-25 season. In primetime, the Bengals will also face the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

This year, the Bengals do not play any holiday games.

To see the Bengals full 2024 schedule, click here.

