Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games against Cowboys, Ravens and more

CINCINNATI — After missing the postseason in 2023, it's safe to say the Bengals and their fans are ready to start fresh with a brand-new season.

This year, Cincinnati will take on the NFC East, which includes games at home against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. They'll also face Super Bowl 58 champs the Kansas City Chiefs along with the rest of the AFC West.

The Bengals released their full 2024 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a look at who they play and when:

Week 1: vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 2: @ Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football on ABC

Week 4: @ Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 6: @ New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on NBC

Week 7: @ Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 10: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on ESPN

Week 15: @ Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos at TBD

Week 18: @ Pittsburgh Steelers at TBD

Cincinnati will have two games on Monday Night Football, two games on Thursday Night Football and one Sunday Night Football appearance. The Bengals won't play any holiday games.

Single-game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now here.