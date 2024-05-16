Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games against Cowboys, Ravens and more

CINCINNATI — After missing the postseason in 2023, it's safe to say the Bengals and their fans are ready to start fresh with a brand-new season.
This year, Cincinnati will take on the NFC East, which includes games at home against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. They'll also face Super Bowl 58 champs the Kansas City Chiefs along with the rest of the AFC West.
The Bengals released their full 2024 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a look at who they play and when:
Week 1: vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS
Week 2: @ Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football on ABC
Week 4: @ Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS
Week 6: @ New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on NBC
Week 7: @ Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS
Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 10: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime
Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS
Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on ESPN
Week 15: @ Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime
Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos at TBD
Week 18: @ Pittsburgh Steelers at TBD
Cincinnati will have two games on Monday Night Football, two games on Thursday Night Football and one Sunday Night Football appearance. The Bengals won't play any holiday games.
Single-game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now here.