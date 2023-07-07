Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber retires from the NFL

Huber also kicked for the UC Bearcats
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Kevin Huber
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 11:03:05-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's favorite hometown punter, Kevin Huber, has officially retired from the NFL.

Huber announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

The Cincinnati native spent all of his 14 season in the NFL as the Bengals punter after attending the University of Cincinnati where he kicked for the Bearcats.

Huber won a position battle over fellow Cincy-area native Drue Chrisman last year, but had his worst season since his rookie year statistically in net average yards per punt, and was waived after nine games. He did not make the team's training camp squad this year.

In his retirement tweet, Huber expressed gratitude, saying that Bengals fans' "grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none."

Huber said he would be "in the jungle chanting 'Who Dey!'" alongside Bengals fans going forward.

More Bengals news:
Joe Burrow parties with the world's biggest stars at billionaire's Hamptons home

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.