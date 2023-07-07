Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber retires from the NFL

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's favorite hometown punter, Kevin Huber, has officially retired from the NFL.

Huber announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

The Cincinnati native spent all of his 14 season in the NFL as the Bengals punter after attending the University of Cincinnati where he kicked for the Bearcats.

Huber won a position battle over fellow Cincy-area native Drue Chrisman last year, but had his worst season since his rookie year statistically in net average yards per punt, and was waived after nine games. He did not make the team's training camp squad this year.

In his retirement tweet, Huber expressed gratitude, saying that Bengals fans' "grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none."

Huber said he would be "in the jungle chanting 'Who Dey!'" alongside Bengals fans going forward.