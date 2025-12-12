Bengals’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras spends off-day making holiday wishes come true

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals center and team captain Ted Karras has been named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, an honor that reflects both his leadership on the field and his growing impact in the Cincinnati community.

Karras is a fan favorite not just for his play, but for the success of his brand, The Cincy Hat, which he launched to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Cincy Hat Foundation funds education and infrastructure for adults with IDD in the Cincinnati area. Proceeds initially supported the Village of Merici, a community for individuals with IDD in his hometown of Indianapolis, but the mission has since expanded.

“I don’t think I set out to be some huge philanthropist. I gave generously, but this project has been so special, and has really given me a cause and a why,” Karras said.

This year, Karras partnered with Holden Hands, a nonprofit that serves underserved youth in the Greater Cincinnati area, joining volunteers at Walmart for their annual Christmas shopping spree.

In Week 15 of the NFL season, Karras spent his entire off-day fulfilling children's holiday wish lists and promoting the foundation’s mission.

“Seeing (Karras) actually put boots on the ground in person means everything. The holiday season is meant to be a very chipper season. People this year are on their last ounce of hope," Ty Holden, the founder of Holden Hands, said. "To see Ted do this on his off day and that he can be a person people can lean on is huge."

Karras picked up five wish lists and filled his cart with Barbie dolls, Play-Doh, a remote-control car, headphones and other gifts children had asked for — and then some.

“We go hard ... in everything we do. This cart is going hard, this is going to be sweet,” Karras said.

The shopping cart — overflowing with toys and arts-and-crafts kits — did indeed “go hard,” and will brighten the holidays for several Cincinnati children.

This is the second time Karras has been the Bengals’ representative for the Man of the Year Award. We asked him what it would mean to win the league-wide honor.

“An award like that, you want to separate the vanity of winning it for yourself, and I think that is what is so special about ‘The Cincy Hat,’ is that this would be an award for the whole town,” Karras said.

Karras said winning the league award would be the biggest achievement of his life.

“As far as the impact you’ve had on the world around you. Obviously, had won two Super Bowls, I would like to win another, but (the award) would be the honor of a lifetime,” Karras said.