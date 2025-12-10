Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Shemar Stewart cleared to return to Bengals practice after knee injury

Steelers Bengals Football
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Cincinnati.
Steelers Bengals Football
Posted

CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart, the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in this year's draft, has been designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

Stewart, a rookie out of Texas A&M, landed on the IR on Nov. 15 after injuring his knee against the Bears in Week 9.

The designation means Stewart has 21 days to practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He can be activated at any time during that period.

The 22-year-old has only played in five games this season. He was out Weeks 3-6 with an ankle injury before injuring his knee. In those five games, Stewart has recorded six tackles and one quarterback hit.

Stewart's return comes just days after reports that fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson, last season's sack leader, will have surgery on his core muscle, likely forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

More Bengals news:
Reports: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson set to undergo surgery Cincinnati Bengals release receiver Jermaine Burton Bengals' playoff hopes need miracle after error by Burrow, porous defense

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM