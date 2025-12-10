Shemar Stewart cleared to return to Bengals practice after knee injury

CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart, the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in this year's draft, has been designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

Stewart, a rookie out of Texas A&M, landed on the IR on Nov. 15 after injuring his knee against the Bears in Week 9.

The designation means Stewart has 21 days to practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He can be activated at any time during that period.

The 22-year-old has only played in five games this season. He was out Weeks 3-6 with an ankle injury before injuring his knee. In those five games, Stewart has recorded six tackles and one quarterback hit.

Stewart's return comes just days after reports that fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson, last season's sack leader, will have surgery on his core muscle, likely forcing him to miss the rest of the season.