Cincinnati designer puts a stylish spin on custom game day pieces, NFL gear

CINCINNATI — Game day fashion is getting a custom twist thanks to Cincinnati-area designer Kayla Ropos, owner of Refine Customs.

Ropos launched her business in 2024, transforming sports apparel into one-of-a-kind pieces. Her Bengals designs, including her popular "jersey jeans," have helped the business take off.

“I just want people in general, men and women, to kind of fall into their uniqueness and just want to wear a really cool outfit that's really unique,” Ropos said.

Ropos said August is the busiest month her business has seen as football season approaches. She's also currently preparing for a new product drop on Aug. 28.

WATCH: Learn more about Ropos and Refine Customs

Cincinnati designer helps football fans show off team spirit

While she specializes in NFL-inspired designs, Ropos says she'll customize just about anything, including old sports uniforms that hold sentimental value.

Looking ahead, she hopes to eventually partner with a larger company or an NFL player to create her own line.

For now, Ropos is focused on growing Refine Customs and creating unique looks for fans heading into a new football season.

You can click here to follow along with Ropos' design journey and her Refine Customs looks.