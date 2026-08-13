'Tremendous young man' | Alabama LB Justin Hill donates equipment trailer to Winton Woods

FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Winton Woods High School football team received a significant gift this preseason.

University of Alabama sophomore linebacker Justin Hill, a 2025 Winton Woods graduate, donated an equipment trailer to the Winton Woods football program.

“We’ve been driving to games looking like the Beverly Hillbillies with truck beds full of equipment,” Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy wrote in a social media post. “Cannot thank our guy, J Hill enough for this! Big-time move by a big-time young man and big-time player! Really, really proud of this dude! Thank you, buddy!”

The equipment trailer is adorned with the Winton Woods football brand logo and helmet. The side of the trailer lists the state championship years (2021 and 2009), state runner-up year (2017) and regional champion seasons (2021, 2018, 2017, 2009). The back of the trailer has the University of Alabama’s script ‘A’ with 'J Hill' and the jersey No. 8 shown in the upper right corner.

Chad Murphy The Winton Woods football team will be able to use a new equipment trailer this season thanks to 2025 graduate Justin Hill.

“Justin is a tremendous young man with an unlimited ceiling in whatever it is he chooses to do,” Winton Woods athletic director Jeff Merrill said. “It is always special when these young men remember where they come from.”

Hill, who is 6-feet-3 and 245 pounds, grew his role as an Alabama freshman in 2025. He saw time on defense and special teams while playing all 15 games. He had 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

Murphy has stayed connected with Hill this summer and said there is a great deal of potential for the former Winton Woods star.

"He's just a phenomenal human first and foremost," Murphy said.

Hill was a highly recruited football player while at Winton Woods. He was a unanimous four-star recruit by all the major recruiting services, and he also considered Ohio State, the University of Southern California and Oregon, among others. Prior to this season, he is one of only two junior captains for Winton Woods since Murphy was named the head coach in March 2021.

Alabama opens its season against visiting East Carolina on Sept. 5.

Winton Woods opens its season Aug. 21 at Springfield. The Warriors visit Lakota West Thursday night for a scrimmage.

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