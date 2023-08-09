Bengals to wear 'White Bengal' uniforms for 2 Monday Night Football games in 2023-24 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back to popular "White Bengal" uniforms not once, but twice this season.

The Bengals announced the entire season's uniform lineup on Wednesday.

Announced in late July, players will first wear the white and black look for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25 at Paycor Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first time the Bengals have worn their white and black helmets since their Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins last season.

If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar… do it now.MNF vs. Rams | #WhiteBengal pic.twitter.com/riRaiCLDob — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 27, 2023

It's also the first time Cincinnati is facing the Rams since Los Angeles beat the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Following the MNF matchup, the Bengals will also don the white and black uniforms in a Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Week 13 matchup is set for Dec. 4 in Jacksonville.

Other than the White Bengal uniforms, the team will wear their primary white uniforms for eight games, their alternate orange uniforms once against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and their primary black uniforms for nine different games.

The Bengals open their regular season away against the Cleveland Browns. It's currently unclear if QB Joe Burrow will play. He is currently not practicing due to a left calf strain he sustained July 27. The quarterback was carted off the field after a noncontact injury. Coach Zac Taylor said he would be out for several weeks.

Taylor said Burrow was around camp on Friday, despite not practicing, and that he is taking the injury "in stride."

The Bengals have assured fans Burrow is fine after poking fun at fans offering their calf muscles to Burrow.

"Please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that," the Bengals wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Prior to his injury, Burrow previously talked about how he was excited for where the team was at as training camp began.