Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Cincinnati Bengals to wear 'White Bengal' uniforms for Monday Night Football against the Rams

Joe Burrow said the fact that contract negotiations have run into training camp won't be a distraction for him. “I'm able to hyper-focus on a lot of different things at different times,” Burrow said. “And when it's time for one, I can completely focus on that and forget about everything else.”
Dolphins Bengals Football
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 23:43:16-04

CINCINNATI — The popular "White Bengal" uniforms are back this season — and Cincinnati plans to wear them against a familiar foe.

Players will wear the white and black look for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first time the Bengals have worn their white and black helmets since their Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

It'll also be Cincinnati's first time facing the Rams since a Super Bowl 56 matchup that saw Los Angeles hoist the Lombardi Trophy. In the season following their last meeting, the Bengals returned to the AFC Championship Game, losing to eventual Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams had a rougher ride, finishing third in the NFC West and missing the playoffs altogether.

Some of LA's most notable players — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, QB Matthew Stafford and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald — dealt with injuries throughout last season. They're all expected to be healthy by the start of this season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told reporters Tuesday he's excited about where this team is at as training camp starts. While it may be his fourth year in the NFL, 2023 marks Burrow's first "normal" training camp after COVID-19, an injury and an emergency appendectomy impacted previous seasons.

"I feel great," he said. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed a couple of days post-surgery, so it's good to be out there with the guys."

Cincinnati will start the season in Cleveland before hosting the Baltimore Ravens the following Sunday. The Monday Night Football showdown comes during Week 3. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

More Bengals news:
Bengals QB Joe Burrow: New contract 'gets done when it gets done' 'Maybe one year': Bengals QB Joe Burrow turned down Netflix's 'Quarterbacks' Joe Burrow's new helmet is newly designed to help address old weak spots

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.