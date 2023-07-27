Cincinnati Bengals to wear 'White Bengal' uniforms for Monday Night Football against the Rams

CINCINNATI — The popular "White Bengal" uniforms are back this season — and Cincinnati plans to wear them against a familiar foe.

Players will wear the white and black look for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first time the Bengals have worn their white and black helmets since their Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar… do it now.



MNF vs. Rams | #WhiteBengal pic.twitter.com/riRaiCLDob — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 27, 2023

It'll also be Cincinnati's first time facing the Rams since a Super Bowl 56 matchup that saw Los Angeles hoist the Lombardi Trophy. In the season following their last meeting, the Bengals returned to the AFC Championship Game, losing to eventual Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams had a rougher ride, finishing third in the NFC West and missing the playoffs altogether.

Some of LA's most notable players — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, QB Matthew Stafford and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald — dealt with injuries throughout last season. They're all expected to be healthy by the start of this season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told reporters Tuesday he's excited about where this team is at as training camp starts. While it may be his fourth year in the NFL, 2023 marks Burrow's first "normal" training camp after COVID-19, an injury and an emergency appendectomy impacted previous seasons.

"I feel great," he said. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed a couple of days post-surgery, so it's good to be out there with the guys."

Cincinnati will start the season in Cleveland before hosting the Baltimore Ravens the following Sunday. The Monday Night Football showdown comes during Week 3. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.