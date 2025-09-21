Cincinnati Bengals, led by Jake Browning, take on Minnesota Vikings on the road

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road, taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the season.

The Bengals are being led by backup quarterback Jake Browning as Joe Burrow remains sidelined for months with a toe injury.

Browning will face the Vikings' backup QB Carson Wentz after starter J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain.

Despite Burrow's injury, the Bengals are 2-0 for the first time in years, riding the high of a nail-biting 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Vikings are sitting at 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Sunday's game is also a return to Minnesota for Browning, who started his NFL career there as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Browning was waived by Minnesota in 2021 before he was signed to the Bengals' practice squad. In 2023, when Burrow missed the latter half of the season with a wrist injury, Browning led the Bengals to a winning record (4-3) in seven starts — including a 27-24 overtime victory against the Vikings that ended in Browning yelling, "You should have never cut me."

Going into Sunday's game, head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't feel the need to change Cincinnati's offensive plans much for Browning.

"Jake is an example of someone who's truly prepared for a moment," Taylor said. "And so that's where his confidence stems from. And now you just go play football."

The Bengals and Vikings kick off in U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m.