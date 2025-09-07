Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati Bengals kick off 2025 season with Battle of Ohio against Browns

Bengals Browns 2025
David Richard/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Bengals Browns 2025
Posted

CLEVELAND — The Cincinnati Bengals are back and in Cleveland for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Joe Burrow and company are looking to start the season off strong after three years of Week 1 losses for Cincinnati.

Sunday's matchup marks the 104th installment of the "Battle of Ohio." Last year, the Bengals beat the Browns in both matchups — something that broke Burrow's longstanding losing streak for road games with the Browns.

Burrow and his receiving weapons are facing off with star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who initially demanded to leave the team in the offseason. Sunday's game is also the first time we'll get to see Cincinnati's defense, which will be up against veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, under the leadership of defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Bengals and Browns kick off at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

