Cincinnati Bengals fans named most loyal among all NFL teams, according to new ranking

Bengals fans celebrated as the team returned to Cincinnati Monday night, one day after a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 21, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans have been crowned the most loyal fan base in the NFL — FYI, we aren't surprised by this.

Who Dey Nation was given the title over the other 31 NFL teams after a ranking from researchers at Canada Sports Betting.

The ranking looked at the volume behind more than 500 related keywords to NFL teams over the last three years. These keywords covered things such as merchandise, individual players, team stadiums, game tickets and more. Those were then split by state, to name the most dedicated, consistent and bored fans.

Bengals keywords have seen an average rise of 80% in volume year-after-year, which is the most of any team, according to the research.

"It’s impressive that the Cincinnati Bengals have managed to maintain their fans’ interest in their performance, but that it’s seen such a significant year-on-year increase — they’re doing something right to captivate and keep their audience’s attention," said a spokesperson for Canada Sports Betting.

One of the Bengals' biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, are seeing a decent rise in fan dedication, but nothing close to Who Dey Nation. The Chiefs sit at the No. 6 spot in the ranking behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Bengals are excelling year-after-year, annual interest with Cleveland Browns fans has dropped by an average of 34% each year, which is the largest drop in the NFL. Other struggling teams include the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

In general, Canada Sports Betting said that while Bengals fans have shown the most interested in the last three seasons, other teams' fanbases either have waning interest or are struggling to create the same hype around their respective team.

Here is the full ranking the NFL's most loyal fans:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. New York Giants
  9. New York Jets
  10. Detroit Lions
  11. Dallas Cowboys
  12. Miami Dolphins
  13. Los Angeles Rams
  14. Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Denver Broncos
  16. Houston Texans
  17. Atlanta Falcons
  18. Baltimore Ravens
  19. Las Vegas Raiders
  20. Tennessee Titans
  21. Chicago Bears
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Seattle Seahawks
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Arizona Cardinals
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Carolina Panthers
  28. New England Patriots
  29. Tampa Bay Bucaneers
  30. New Orleans Saints
  31. Cleveland Browns

** The Washington Commanders were discounted from the ranking due to a low keyword volume.

