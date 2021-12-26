Burrow throws for 525 as Bengals blast Ravens 41-21

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards - the third-most in a game in NFL history - to lead the Bengals to a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was a masterful performance on a memorable Sunday that saw a pair of Bengals receivers make history.

Tee Higgins had 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns while Ja'Marr Chase had seven receptions for 125 yards. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Chase and Higgins are the first receivers to catch 1,000 for the same team while under 23 years old.

Burrow finished 37-of-46 or 525 yards and four touchdowns. He had the best first half of any NFL quarterback this season, throwing for 299 yards. He broke the Bengals single-game yardage record held by Boomer Esiason of 490, which Esiason set against the L.A. Rams in 1990. Esiason is also in the 500-yard club. He's tied for the fourth-best passing yardage game ever with 522 against the Washington Redskins in 1996. Esiason was playing for the Arizona Cardinals at the time.

Aaron Doster/AP Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Ravens's Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Burrow's passing number is the most by an active NFL quarterback, topping the 522 yards Ben Roethlisberger threw against the Indianapolis Colts in a game in 2014. Norm Van Brocklin holds the all-time record of 554 set in 1951 for the L.A. Rams against the New York Yanks. Matt Schaub threw for 527 for the Houston Texans in 2012 and Warren Moon threw for 527 in a game for the Houston Oilers in 1990.

Aaron Doster/AP Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Tyler Boyd also had a receiving touchdown. Joe Mixon rushed 18 times for 65 yards and one touchdown while catching six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. His 50-yard touchdown catch in the second half put Burrow over the 500-yard mark.

The Bengals scored with 11 minutes left in the first with a 30-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. The Ravens took the lead when Rashod Bateman caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Josh Johnson. The Bengals led 10-7 at the end of the quarter after a Joe Mixon touchdown run.

The Bengals scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a wide-open 68-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Boyd. The Bengals led 31-14 at halftime.

WCPO: Joe Burrow receives 'guide to Cincinnati' for Christmas

WCPO: Three Bengals sected to Pro Bowl team

WCPO: Joe Burrow on why team has avoided COVID outbreak - 'Fortunately not a lot to do in Cincinnati'

