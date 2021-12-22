Joe Burrow on why team avoided COVID outbreak: 'Fortunately there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how the team has avoided a massive COVID outbreak this season when other teams have not had the same fortune.

The answer is simple: There's not a lot to do in Cincinnati.

Here's the full quote from Burrow's Wednesday news conference over Zoom:

"We've done a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati, so nobody's going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend," Burrow said.

Burrow is right about the COVID safety - the Bengals have only two players in COVID protocols going into a critical week 16 matchup against a division opponent.

That's compared to 15 players in the protocols on the Chicago Bears (which includes Andy Dalton), 22 on the Cleveland Browns (which had to postpone its game this past week to Tuesday) and 25 players on the Los Angeles Rams (not including 40-year-old former Bengal Andrew Whitworth, who probably isn't going to the clubs).

Curious though, the Las Vegas Raiders have only two players in COVID protocols (nightclub capital of the country) and while the Miami Dolphins lost three of its running backs to COVID last week, there are only four players that are currently under quarantine (lots of nightclubs in Miami, too, right?).

Can we go back to the Browns real fast - is there bumpin' nightlife in Cleveland? If that's the reason that many players have COVID (and the head coach, too), then we need to re-evaluate what we're doing down here in the Queen City (safely, of course). Chicago and LA make some sense, but come on, Cleveland?

Either way, we're glad the team is healthy, and wish everyone in the protocol a speedy recovery. This virus is no joke, even if Cincinnati's nightlife may be.

The Bengals face the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens (9 players in COVID protocol) this Sunday in a crucial divisional matchup that could seal the fate of the AFC North.

Footnote: This author actually enjoys the nightlife Cincinnati has to offer. R.I.P. Lodge Bar, circa 2009.