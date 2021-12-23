Watch
Three Bengals selected to Pro Bowl

Harry How/Getty Images
CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 09: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals is chased down by Jahleel Addae #37, Desmond King #20 and Jatavis Brown #57 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter in a 26-21 Chargers win at StubHub Center on December 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Joe Mixon vs. Chargers
Posted at 7:55 AM, Dec 23, 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase (wide receiver), Trey Hendrickson (defensive end) and Joe Mixon (running back) were selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team, according to a press release from the team.

Five Bengals were selected as alternates: Joe Burrow (quarterback), Clark Harris (long snapper), Sam Hubbard (defensive end), Larry Ogunjobi (defensive tackle), and corner back Mike Hilton. Alternates will be added to the Pro Bowl game if other players can't play.

Chase is the sixth Bengals rookie to be voted onto the team joining Andy Dalton (quarterback, 2011), A.J. Green (wide receiver, 2011), Cris Collinsworth (wide receiver, 1981), Isaac Curtis (wide receiver, 1973) and LeMar Parrish (corner back, 1970). Four Bengals rookies were selected to the American Football League All-Star game, the Pro Bowl game's predecessor prior to the merger of the AFL and NFL in 1970: Bill Begley (linebacker, 1969), Bob Johnson (1968, center), Paul Robinson (1968, running back) and Bob Trumpy (1968, tight end).

The Pro Bowl game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. and will air on WCPO.

