Joe Burrow receives guide to Cincinnati for Christmas

CINCINNATI — Hopefully Joe Burrow will find Cincinnati more interesting in the new year thanks to mascot Who Dey.

The Bengals QB slighted the city's nightlife Wednesday while explaining how the team has avoided a massive COVID-19 outbreak this season.

"We've done a great job with our COVID protocols," Burrow said. "Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati, so nobody's going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend."

While he may have a point when comparing the Queen City to Chicago or Los Angeles, cities where teams have more than a dozen players on the COVID-19 protocol list, some Cincinnati residents (jokingly) took offense. Bengals great Chad Ochocinco Johnson fought against the allegations on Twitter.

"Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man…" Johnson tweeted.

In an attempt to get Burrow out more, Who Dey gifted him "Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" with a note on the front saying, "Things to do in Cincinnati."

"Guess I'm gonna have to read this, huh," Burrow said after finding the book in his locker.

UC alum Kevin Huber received a shirt commemorating Cincinnati's appearance in the Cotton Bowl — as did Alabama alum Jonah Williams. Ja'Marr Chase got UNO (for obvious reasons) while CJ Uzomah got...coal. Safe to say the Bengals are enjoying their Christmas.

