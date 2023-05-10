Bengals vs Chiefs 2023: The AFC Championship rematch will be held on New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 regular season game will take place in week 17, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The Burrow vs Mahomes rivalry will continue in Kansas City on New Year's Eve. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The full 2023 NFL schedule will be released Thursday night. The Bengals already know who they're going to play, just not when.

Cincinnati fell to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC championship last season. The game was a rematch of the 2022 championship game. Overall, Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals made selections for both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as special teams. The team traded down three spots with the Chiefs for pick No. 95 in the third round.

The Bengals are coming off a second-straight AFC Championship appearance. They've worked to address some issues — like the offensive line — during free agency, signing four-time Pro Bowler OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati lost both starting safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, after the two signed deals with the Panthers and Falcons. Also leaving during free agency were TE Hayden Hurst and RB Samaje Perine.

The team picked up QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option as contract negotiations continue, and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said they're working to extend WR Tee Higgins and LB Logan Wilson.

A look ahead at next season:

In the 17-game season, the Bengals will see 6 games against division opponents, 4 games against a different division within the AFC, 4 games against a division in another conference, 2 games against opponents in the remaining two divisions in the AFC and, lastly, 1 game against a team in an NFC division the Bengals aren't scheduled to play in the last year, current year or next year. That last team is decided by 2022 standings.

Dates and times will be announced Thursday.

The 2023 season will also see the Bengals have a Super Bowl LVI rematch when they host the Los Angeles Rams. In terms of away games, fans will likely see a Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence QB battle as the Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the Bengals 2023 opponents:

Home



Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings

Away



Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals

