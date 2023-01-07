Cincinnati Bengals 2023 schedule: Bengals to play Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and more

CINCINNATI — Though the 2022 season is no where near over, the Cincinnati Bengals know their 2023 opponents after being crowned AFC North champions.

By winning the AFC North — for the second consecutive year, might we add — the Bengals will face AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs, NFC North-winning Minnesota Vikings as well as the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills.

In the 17-game season, the Bengals will see 6 games against division opponents, 4 games against a different division within the AFC, 4 games against a division in another conference, 2 games against opponents in the remaining two divisions in the AFC and, lastly, 1 game against a team in an NFC division the Bengals aren't scheduled to play in the last year, current year or next year. That last team is decided by 2022 standings.

Dates and times have yet to be determined for each game.

The 2023 season will also see the Bengals have a Super Bowl LVI rematch when they host the Los Angeles Rams. In terms of away games, fans will likely see a Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence QB battle as the Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the Bengals 2023 opponents:

Home



Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings

Away

