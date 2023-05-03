Joe Burrow backup, veteran QB Brandon Allen signs to 49ers; Bengals sign free agent Trevor Siemian

CINCINNATI — After three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Brandon Allen, the longtime backup for Joe Burrow, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

According to the NFL, Allen is joining QBs Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold on the 49ers' roster.

Allen has spent his time with the Bengals providing relief and helping shape star QB Joe Burrow. Allen started in six games over his three seasons in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old quarterback was drafted as a sixth-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. From there he bounced to the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2018 before landing with the Denver Broncos where he made three starts during the 2019 season.

Due to the signing, the Bengals signed free agent QB Trevor Siemian on Wednesday. Siemian was signed to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Adam Hunger/AP Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The 31-year-old veteran was a seventh-round pick for the Denver Broncos in 2015. Other than the Broncos, Siemian has played with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.

Siemian has played in 35 career games with 30 starts. He has completed 621 of 1,055 passes for 7,027 yards and 42 TDs in his career.

The free agent signing comes just a week after the NFL Draft where the Bengals picked up people for both the offense and defense, as well as special teams.

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals picked up defensive end Myles Murphy, who is set to wear the No. 99 during the 2023 season.

Murphy was the first defensive lineman drafted by the Bengals in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001.