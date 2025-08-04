Bengals to host annual 'Stripe the Jungle' night during game with Detroit Lions

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the annual "Stripe the Jungle" night during their game against the Detroit Lions.

Stripe the Jungle is returning to Paycor Stadium when the Lions travel to Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

Fans attending the game will be encouraged to wear either orange or black, depending on their section of seats, making Paycor Stadium look as striped as the Bengals' uniforms.

You can check out the Stripe the Jungle map here to see which color you should be wearing if you're heading to the game.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals tradition began in 2023 when Cincinnati faced off against the Buffalo Bills, and it continued last year against AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals' season kicks off on the road Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. against the Browns. Cincinnati then hosts its home opener the following Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.

You can read about the Bengals' full 2025 schedule here.

