Bengals schedule includes Thanksgiving showdown with Ravens, primetime matchups with Broncos, Steelers

CINCINNATI — It may feel like a long ways away, but the 2025 NFL season will be here before we know it.
The league announced this season's schedule Wednesday night, and we know one game will definitely be circled on Bengals fans' calendars: a Thanksgiving Night showdown with division rivals the Ravens.
While that game will be in Baltimore, Who Dey Nation will get the opportunity to cheer for Joe Burrow and company in primetime at home at least once this season. The Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 for Thursday Night Football.
Cincinnati's schedule also includes a Monday Night Football outing against Denver, a rematch of last season's overtime thriller, and a Sunday Night Football game in Miami.
Check out the full schedule here:
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 7 at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.
Week 2
Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.
Week 3
Sunday, Sept. 21 at Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.
Week 4
Monday, Sept. 29 at Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.
Week 5
Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m.
Week 6
Sunday, Oct. 12 at Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m.
Week 8
Sunday, Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets at 1 p.m.
Week 9
Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.
Week 10
BYE
Week 11
Sunday, Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.
Week 12
Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 27 at Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.
Week 14
Sunday, Dec. 7 at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m.
Week 15
Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 21 at Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m.
Week 17
TBD vs. Arizona Cardinals at TBA
Week 18
TBD vs. Cleveland Browns at TBA