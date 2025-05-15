Bengals schedule includes Thanksgiving showdown with Ravens, primetime matchups with Broncos, Steelers

CINCINNATI — It may feel like a long ways away, but the 2025 NFL season will be here before we know it.

The league announced this season's schedule Wednesday night, and we know one game will definitely be circled on Bengals fans' calendars: a Thanksgiving Night showdown with division rivals the Ravens.

While that game will be in Baltimore, Who Dey Nation will get the opportunity to cheer for Joe Burrow and company in primetime at home at least once this season. The Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 for Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati's schedule also includes a Monday Night Football outing against Denver, a rematch of last season's overtime thriller, and a Sunday Night Football game in Miami.

Check out the full schedule here:

Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 7 at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 21 at Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Week 4

Monday, Sept. 29 at Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 12 at Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m.

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets at 1 p.m.

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

Week 10

BYE

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 27 at Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 7 at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m.

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 21 at Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m.

Week 17

TBD vs. Arizona Cardinals at TBA

Week 18

TBD vs. Cleveland Browns at TBA