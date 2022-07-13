CINCINNATI — As the NFL season inches closer and closer, the Cincinnati Bengals are letting fans get a sneak peek at this year's squad inside their home stadium — for free.

The Bengals are inviting fans to watch Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company practice inside Paul Brown Stadium as part of "Back Together Saturday" on July 30. The team said it will be fans' only chance to watch the team practice inside the stadium this season.

Tickets are free but limited. Season ticket holders can access tickets through a presale starting July 12, while tickets will be made available to the general public July 14. Fans must have a mobile ticket to enter the stadium.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Practice starts at 2:15 p.m.

To fill out an interest form for "Back Together Saturday," click here.

Cincinnati's training camp starts July 27. All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields next to the stadium. The practice fields have bleacher seating for 1.250 fans, as well as standing room along the sidelines. No ticket is required for those practices, though fans are encouraged to arrive early as admission is first-come, first-serve.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices.

Preseason kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 as the Bengals host the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. The team will also host Super Bowl LVI opponents the Los Angeles Rams for a joint practice before a preseason match-up Aug. 27.

To learn more about Cincinnati's training camp and preseason games, click here.

