CINCINNATI — Miss watching the Cincinnati Bengals play after the team's energetic Super Bowl run? The reigning AFC Champions just announced its 2022 Training Camp schedule to get your fix.

Fans have the chance to watch the team in 12 open practices.

Training camp will kick off on Wednesday, July 27. The Bengals will host 12 open practices, including the Back Together Saturday on July 30 inside Paul Brown Stadium.

For the Back Together Saturday, fans will have opportunities to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals' AFC Championship and on the Ruler of the Jungle Throne.

Bengals radio announces Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will provide commentary throughout the practice.

Tickets are free for Back Together Saturday and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. If a fan is a season ticket holder, they will receive an email with information on how to access tickets on July 12. Tickets will be available for the general public on July 14. For more information on Back Together Saturday, click here.

The other open practices will happen at the Kettering Health Practice Field located just west of Paul Brown Stadium. Admission is free. No tickets are required, but fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited.

Here is the complete list of dates and times for the open practices:

Wednesday, July 27



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 28



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, July 29



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Back Together Saturday, July 30



Gates open at 1 p.m.

Practice beings at 2:15 p.m.

Monday, August 1



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 4



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, August 5



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 7



Gates are open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 14th



Gates are open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 18



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Times and dates for the practices could change. Fans are encouraged to check the Bengals' Training Camp schedule on the days of practices for any changes.