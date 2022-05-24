'The intensity goes up': Bengals to host Rams for joint practice this preseason

CINCINNATI — About two weeks ago, the NFL released its 2022 schedule, which included a Super Bowl rematch when the Bengals host the Rams for a preseason game Aug. 27.

The Bengals announced Monday they will also host the Rams in a joint team practice leading into their preseason match-up.

Joint practices in the NFL are not uncommon. However, the Bengals have not shared a practice with another NFL team in the preseason during head coach Zac Taylor's tenure. The decision to share a practice field with the team that just defeated them in the Super Bowl provided some extra preseason motivation in the Bengals locker room.

"The intensity goes up, we are going to try to keep it as clean as possible because it's the last game before we start the season," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said. "Usually, there is fights and things like that but we will try to keep it clean."

In only his second year, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase has never competed in a joint practice, however, he's locked in for the first one in his NFL career.

"We lost to them, that's all the juice we need right there," Chase said.

Part of the reason this practice will happen is because of the relationship between Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay. Taylor coached under McVay for two seasons in Los Angeles. In the two months leading up to the joint practice, the Bengals will focus on acclimating their new players to the team chemistry that led them to Super Bowl LVI.

