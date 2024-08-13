Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals 'Stripe the Jungle' night returning for game against Cleveland Browns

Ahead of the Bengals first preseason game of the 2024 season, fans donned their orange and black and tailgated throughout downtown Cincinnati.
Bengals stripe the jungle night.JPG
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are again calling for fans to "Stripe the Jungle" this season.

The team first asked last season and the fans answered, showing up in carefully coordinated colors depending on the section of their seats — and the end result was pretty cool.

A look at the Bengals 'Stripe the Jungle' game from 2023

This year, the Bengals are asking fans to do it again, this time when the Cleveland Browns make the trek down I-71 to play at Paycor Stadium during Thursday Night Football.

Here's how it works: Fans can check out a map created by the Bengals to see which color their section should be donning for the game.

thumbnail_Picture (Device Independent Bitmap) 1.jpg

The sections are alternated between orange and black, which should help Paycor Stadium to look as striped as the Bengals' uniforms.

The game is scheduled for December 19 and kickoff begins at 8:15 p.m. and tickets are already on sale. Fans who don't plan to head to Paycor Stadium to watch will be able to see it on WCPO.

More Bengals news:
Bengals: Draft pick Amarius Mims out for 'several weeks' due to pectoral injury Burrow throws TD pass in first game since wrist surgery, Bucs beat Bengals 17-14 Bengals announce game during which they'll wear White Bengal gear

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate ahead of first preseason game of 2024 season
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Covington Catholic football team wants to finish season journey with a state title
Cooper HS football team hungry for a return trip to state final
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.