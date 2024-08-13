Bengals 'Stripe the Jungle' night returning for game against Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are again calling for fans to "Stripe the Jungle" this season.

The team first asked last season and the fans answered, showing up in carefully coordinated colors depending on the section of their seats — and the end result was pretty cool.

A look at the Bengals 'Stripe the Jungle' game from 2023

This year, the Bengals are asking fans to do it again, this time when the Cleveland Browns make the trek down I-71 to play at Paycor Stadium during Thursday Night Football.

Here's how it works: Fans can check out a map created by the Bengals to see which color their section should be donning for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals

The sections are alternated between orange and black, which should help Paycor Stadium to look as striped as the Bengals' uniforms.

The game is scheduled for December 19 and kickoff begins at 8:15 p.m. and tickets are already on sale. Fans who don't plan to head to Paycor Stadium to watch will be able to see it on WCPO.