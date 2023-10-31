Cincinnati Bengals call for fans to 'Stripe the Jungle' for Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI — White-outs and black-outs are so last season — now, the Cincinnati Bengals want fans to take their support just a little further.

The team issued a press release Tuesday morning encouraging fans to "Stripe the Jungle" for the Bengals' upcoming showdown against the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Here's how it works: Fans can check out a map created by the Bengals to see which color their section should be donning this weekend.

The sections are alternated between orange and black, which should help Paycor Stadium to look as striped as the Bengals' uniforms.

The game against the Buffalo Bills kicks off on Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m.

The team is fresh off a bye week and a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 29, which has fans encouraged that the rest of the season could be looking up. After being hampered early in the season by a calf injury, Burrow came out of the bye week looking like his old self again.

The Sunday Night Football game is the first time the Bengals have asked fans to "Stripe the Jungle."