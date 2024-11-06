Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football game to air on WCPO 9

BALTIMORE — No Prime, no problem! WCPO 9 will air the Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and their divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens for fans in the Tri-State.

Typically, Thursday Night Football games air exclusively on Amazon Prime. However, fans living in each team's market get the opportunity to watch the broadcast for free. If you live in the Tri-State, you'll be able to watch the game for free on WCPO 9.

Joe Burrow and company are trying to claw their way back into the standings, taking on their AFC North foes in a Thursday night showdown in Baltimore beginning at 8:15 p.m. WCPO will have special pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m., as well as analysis, sound from head coach Zac Taylor and more once the game ends.

Because we are broadcasting the Bengals game, viewers will notice changes to ABC programming. Grey's Anatomy will air at 1:05 a.m. Friday while 911 will air directly after it at 2:05 a.m. Doctor Odyssey will air in its entirety at 1:05 a.m. Saturday.

This will not be the last Bengals game airing on WCPO 9 this season. We'll have the Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Football game at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Just two weeks later, we'll broadcast another Thursday Night Football game — this time against the Cleveland Browns — at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

