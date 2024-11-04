Bengals-Chargers Week 11 matchup flexed up to Sunday Night Football

LOS ANGELES — Bengals fans will get to watch their favorite team in another primetime game this season! The NFL announced it is flexing Cincinnati's Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers to Sunday night.

Instead of playing in the late afternoon slot, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will face off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Colts and Jets will move to the 1 p.m. game on CBS.

That means back-to-back primetime games for the Bengals, who play their AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens this week on Thursday night. That game will air on Amazon Prime, but Tri-State residents can watch it for free on WCPO. We'll also have pre- and postgame coverage for the game.

The Bengals are currently 4-5 and in third place in the division with some big games coming up. After the Ravens and Chargers, Cincinnati will get a much-need bye week before taking on another AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers and then a special Monday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

The traditional broadcast of the Bengals-Cowboys game will air on WCPO with a secondary "The Simpsons"-themed broadcast on Disney+ or ESPN+. For "The Simpsons" broadcast, the Bengals AKA "Team Bart" and the Cowboys AKA "Team Homer" will face off in Springfield's Atoms Stadium.

Cincinnati then takes on the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos before ending its season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 5.