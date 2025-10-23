Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson requests trade, ESPN reports

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Philadelphia.
CINCINNATI — Longtime Bengal Logan Wilson is looking to leave Cincinnati, according to a new report from ESPN.

ESPN's Ben Baby first reported Thursday that Wilson has requested a trade. The news comes nearly two weeks after rookie Barrett Carter took over as the starting linebacker for the Bengals.

Carter played every defensive snap in Cincinnati's games against the Packers and Steelers, with Wilson — a defensive captain for the Bengals this season — witnessing his playing time dwindle.

"Whenever my career is done, I can look back at this time of adversity and be able to tell my kids how to work through adversity like this," Wilson told reporters after the decision to start Carter over him.

The change is happening under new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who began using a rotation at middle linebacker starting in Week 3.

Wilson, 29, has been in Cincinnati since the Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. He signed a 4-year extension with the team in August 2023.

Since arriving, Wilson has recorded 313 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

