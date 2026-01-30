Nick Lachey calls on Bengals owner Mike Brown to sell team in new song

CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals' most vocal celebrity fans appears to have had it with owner Mike Brown.

Nick Lachey, a Cincinnati native who first rose to prominence as a member of 98 Degrees alongside his brother, Drew, has frequently spoken about his support for (and sometimes disappointment with) the Bengals.

Earlier this season, the "Love Is Blind" host called Brown's decision to keep both head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin despite their 6-11 record "a slap in the face to all fans."

"This ownership doesn’t care. They don’t care about you, they don’t care about me, and they don’t care about the city of Cincinnati which we all love dearly," Lachey said on social media, calling Brown "too cheap" to build a better team around superstars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Now, he's put his complaints into song. Lachey put out a new song on his YouTube page called "Sell 'Em Mike Brown," interpolating the hit Rose Royce song "I'm Going Down," to tell Cincinnati's owner to leave the team.

"Sell 'em, Mike Brown. Stop playing a clown," Lachey sings in the chorus. "Quit bringing my Bengals down."

The 52-year-old then evokes the names of two of the Bengals' most famous quarterbacks, singing, "In the name of Joe Burrow, won't you take your billions and go," and "I've got Boomer on the phone, he wants you to leave Cincinnati alone."

Lachey shared the song with the caption, "To all my fellow (Bengals) fans... we've suffered long enough. Introducing 'Sell 'Em Mike Brown.'"

You can listen to the song here: