Bengals QB Joe Flacco joins Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins at 2026 Pro Bowl Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A trio of Bengals will be participating in the Pro Bowl this year.

The Bengals announced Friday that quarterback Joe Flacco has been added to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3. He'll join teammates Ja'Marr Chase, who was named a starter earlier this month, and Tee Higgins, who was also named to the roster this week.

This marks the first time in both Flacco and Higgins' careers that they've been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Flacco, who made his first Bengals start in Week 6, finished the year tied second in the NFL in completions and third in passing touchdowns. He had 2,479 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 13 total games and 10 starts.

Higgins finished this season with 59 catches for 849 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He had four straight games with at least one touchdown catch this season in Weeks 7-11. Originally named a second alternate, Higgins will replace Ravens receiver Zay Flowers.

For his part, Chase finished the season with 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. This is his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. He was also named to First-Team All-Pro for the second straight season.

This is the first time two Bengals receivers have been named to the Pro Bowl in the same season since Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh were selected in 2007.

You can watch the Pro Bowl Games on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.