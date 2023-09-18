Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, wife announce they're expecting a baby girl

CINCINNATI — A Bengals baby is on the way!

Evan McPherson and his wife, Gracie, announced on social media this weekend that they are expecting a baby girl.

"We are overjoyed with love that the Lord chose us to be her parents!" Gracie McPherson wrote on Instagram. "Baby girl is so loved, prayed over & the biggest miracle. All the Glory to God!"

The couple said the baby's expected due date is in March — perfect timing if the Bengals go on another postseason run.

McPherson — who is from Fort Payne, Alabama, and played at Florida before being drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft — married his wife in July 2022.

In the first two weeks of the season, the 24-year-old has made two of three field goal attempts and completed three extra points.