Bengals kicker Evan McPherson files trademark application for 'Money Mac'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson may be soon on his way to officially becoming 'Money Mac.'

McPherson filed a trademark application for his nickname 'Money Mac' to be used on apparel, according to his attorney Darren Heitner.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported on the trademark filing Jan. 30.

"Registering a trademark creates a legal presumption that an individual owns the trademark and has the right to use it," Heitner wrote in an email to WCPO. "It also allows someone to bring a lawsuit concerning the trademark in federal court."

Due to a recent surge in applications, it generally takes nine to 12 months for a trademark filing to be registered, Heitner said.

"It will allow him to exert his rights against any infringing users," Heitner said.

McPherson has been money for the Bengals during this postseason. He has made two game-winning field goals the past two weeks as the Bengals prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

McPherson is three field goals away from breaking Adam Vinatieri's postseason record of 14 field goals from the 2006 postseason, according to ESPN.

WCPO's Caleb Noe asked McPherson in November what his preferred nickname would be this season.

"If I had to choose, I like 'Money Mac'. I think it's kind of catchy," McPherson said in November. "Tell the announcers I no longer go by Evan. "It's just 'Money Mac' now."

