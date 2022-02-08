LaRosa's Pizzeria to stop taking orders early on Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Pizzeria will stop taking orders at all of its locations at 6 p.m. on Sunday so its employees can watch the Super Bowl.

A sign was posted at the Miami Heights location on Bridgetown Road providing more details.

"We will stop taking orders at 6 p.m. (on) Sunday, Feb. 13," the sign said. "So our awesome team members can cheer on the Bengals with family and friends. Order by phone, with our app or online before 6 p.m."

Customers can order by phone, online or with the LaRosa's app before 6 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 at 6:30 p.m.

While LaRosa's may be closed, there will be plenty of other restaurants and establishments open. Game Dey at The Banks will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday and go through midnight. Game Day on the Levee, at Newport Levee, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Fountain Square will also have events on Sunday, including a family friendly Game Dey Party from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., two music performances, free face painting and ice skating bumper cars.

With many restaurants shutting down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and others battling to serve customers while trying to keep workers, the Bengals' playoff run has been a welcome relief.

Many pizza chains are offering special Super Bowl Sunday deals, as well as sports bars and other restaurants. A list of national chains with Super Bowl deals can be found at the GoBankingRates.com website.

