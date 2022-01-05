Bengals Ja'Marr Chase again wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — The accolades continue for Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Chase had 11 touchdowns for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

He set a team record for most receiving yards in a game and also broke season records for the most yards in a season by a Bengals wide receiver. His 1,499 yards receiving are the second most in Bengals history.

This is the second straight week a Bengal has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Quarterback Joe Burrow won the award last week when he threw for 525 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the third league award Chase has won this season. He was NFL Rookie of the Month in September and AFC Offensive Player of the Week in week 7 after he had 201 yards and a touchdown in a win against Baltimore.

The Bengals, who clinched an AFC North division title with their win against Kansas City, will play at Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Oct. 2021: Chase named Offensive Player of the Week

WCPO: Bengals take LSU receiver John Chase in first round of draft

