Bengals draft LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with No. 5 pick in the first round

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. All-America wide receiver Chase, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. have announced they won’t be playing this season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 22:06:41-04

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bengals franchise QB Joe Burrow just got some help, and it's from a familiar source.

With their first-round pick in the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals picked WR Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU.

Cincinnati opted for Chase over Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, a player that many speculated the Bengals would grab first as they try to beef up their moribund offensive line in front of Burrow.

Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, he set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TDs.

Considered one of the best receiver prospects in recent years, the 6-foot, 201-pound Chase has sub-4.4 speed in the 40 that allows him to get separation and plays like a bigger receiver when going after contested catches.

Chase will give Burrow a dangerous weapon immediately. In Cincinnati, he’ll join a receiving corps with Tee Higgins, the team’s 2020 leader with 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and Tyler Boyd, who had 841 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals will still find plenty of offensive linemen available when they’re on the clock again with the 38th overall pick in the second round Friday.

Burrow and Chase helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2019.

The Bengals QB shared his feelings via Twitter:

Louisiana State University's football Twitter account shared a picture of the duo from their time in college.

