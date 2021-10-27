Bengals Ja'Marr Chase named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the week after his dominating offensive performance during the Bengals 41-17 win at Baltimore on Sunday.

Chase caught eight passes for a Bengals rookie-record of 201 receiving yards on Tuesday, including an 82-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that was the longest play in the AFC this season. Chase has 754 receiving yards for the season - the most ever by an NFL player through seven games.

This is the first time Chase has won an AFC Player of the Week award. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September. He's the third Bengal to win Player of the Week this season after kicker Evan McPherson (special teams, week one) and quarterback Joey Burrow (offense, week four).

The Bengals will play at the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

WCPO: Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens

WCPO: Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week