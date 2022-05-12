Bengals: Hope for prime-time spots, possible Dallas Thanksgiving game rumors ahead of schedule drop

CINCINNATI — What’s better than watching the Bengals at your favorite bar? A lot of fans might say watching the Bengals at their favorite bar in PRIMETIME!

NFL experts say the Bengals are sure to secure a few prime-time games in the 2022 season and the official schedule announcement comes May 12.

We’re talking about the Monday and Thursday night games, as well as the late Sunday afternoon match-ups.

What’s also key is just how many of those prime-time games are going to be played at Paul Brown Stadium — the Bengals are set for eight home games in the regular season.

The stadium has been the topic of conversation lately after a study determined it will need $500 million in upgrades in the next 20 years.

The NFL Network will announce the schedule at 8 p.m. and according to the Bengals website, single-game tickets will be for sale immediately after.

We suggest having the ticket site ready to go because those seats are sure to sell out fast.

Lifelong Bengals fan Ralph Holscher says he’s looking forward to watching the Bengals play on Thanksgiving Day — that’s the rumor at least.

NFL Game Leaks says the Bengals will play in Dallas against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Holscher used to have season tickets, but now he watches the games with his daughter and family.

RELATED

Paul Brown Stadium: Should Bengals build a new stadium instead of renovating the old one?

John Stofa, first Cincinnati Bengals player, dies at 79

Bengals extend head coach Zac Taylor's contract through 2026