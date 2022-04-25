How much will it cost to upgrade Paul Brown Stadium? Taxpayers may get answers Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County taxpayers may learn how much it will cost to upgrade Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday.

Officials plan to release a capital assessment of the stadium from Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm, Gensler Sports. The item is on the agenda for the Hamilton County Commissioner's meeting at 1 p.m.

Commissioners voted in September 2020 to hire Gensler to evaluate the needs of the stadium — especially as the Bengals lease is set to expire in 2026 — and come up with a master plan for the future.

Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000 and is approaching middle age compared to other NFL stadiums across the nation. The county and the Bengals split the $375,000 cost for the study.

WCPO has submitted several public records requests over the past month for the study and its drafts, as well as performance reports which the contract states shall be provided on a bi-weekly basis to the county. The county has not provided those documents. A county spokesperson said no bi-weekly written reports exist.

"We were aware of their activity in PBS and the progress they were making because they were scheduling trades and subcontractors to come into PBS to perform their analysis and data gathering. We also checked in with them periodically to be sure that they were continuing their progress," county spokesperson Bridget Doherty wrote in an email to WCPO on Monday afternoon.

WCPO requested the capital assessment report immediately, but officials say they will not release it to the public until Tuesday. WCPO attorney Darren Ford said the report should be produced immediately.

"As the Board of County Commissioners intends to release this report tomorrow, the document must exist. That Ms. Doherty does not have a physical copy of the report does not change its status as a public record. Nor does the fact that the report may presently be in the hands of a third-party allow the Board to withhold it," Ford wrote in an email late Monday to assistant county prosecutor Michael Friedmann.

The county and the Bengals hired Gensler to address long-term capital repair, replacement and improvements at Paul Brown Stadium and offer design options for the next 20 years, according to the contract.

"The report was prepared to carry out the Board’s responsibilities; the Board had the ability to monitor Gensler’s performance; and the Board has access and control over this report, as made clear by the Board’s intention to disclose it tomorrow," Ford wrote.

Gensler will look at 15 different areas of the stadium, from seating and food to playing surfaces and parking, and provide a suggested priority list and timeline for repairs and replacements, in the 7-,10- and 20-year time frames.

The firm will also forecast future facility renewal and reconstruction costs.

In March, the Buffalo Bills struck a deal for a $1.4 billion stadium, with an $850 million public contribution. It is the largest taxpayer contribution ever for an NFL facility, according to media reports.

Gensler will also create a separate master plan to suggest specific upgrades at Paul Brown Stadium related to “what is occurring at other NFL stadia," according to the contract.

A county spokesperson said the master plan will not be revealed at Tuesday's meeting and is still a "ways off."