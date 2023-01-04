Bengals fan who held viral 'Pray for Buffalo' sign recounts moments after Damar Hamlin collapsed

CINCINNATI — Signs of support for Damar Hamlin now line the sidewalk outside UC Medical Center, where the Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

The entire city — and country — has rallied around the 24-year-old who collapsed during the Bills' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. That outpouring of love and support started immediately inside Paycor Stadium, where Josh Collins watched the scary situation from the stands.

When he and his 13-year-old son realized Hamlin's fall wasn't just any injury, he grabbed his Sharpie and used the back of his sign to show his support. The sign, saying "Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin," went viral after it was shown during the broadcast — a representation of what fans felt everywhere.

The Canal Winchester native said he stayed at the stadium as long as he could, hoping to show the organizations and fans that everyone is sending their love.

"I actually had to be asked by the stadium usher to leave," Collins said. "We were the last few people in the stadium. I stood there holding that sign the whole time because there were still Bills fans in front of me that needed to see it when we walked out, but the message needed to be there the whole time."

He said the conversations he's had with his son after the game have been filled with questions and hope for a good outcome.

"It doesn't matter what's going on in life. You can have rivalries, you can have sports competitions, and you can compete and you can battle, but in the end, it's about the human," said Collins. "(You) don't ever want to see someone get hurt."