Ja'Marr Chase announces new podcast with teammate, 'best friend' Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI — Want to know what Ja'Marr Chase is up to off the field? This spring, you'll get the chance to learn more about Cincinnati's top receiver as he premieres his new podcast with Overtime.

Chase announced "Chasing No. 1" Wednesday while doing press after this year's Pro Bowl Games, where he was selected a starter for the fifth consecutive year.

"You know I can cut, catch and make big plays, but I really haven't had a chance to show you who I really am — Ja'Marr Chase," he said in his announcement.

Get to know who Ja'Marr Chase really is…



Chasing No. 1 drops this spring

The podcast's title not only recognizes Chase's name and number, but the "No. 1" is also pronounced as "no one" because Chase is, in his own words, "one of one."

"Although I strive for greatness, I'm chasing no one," the 25-year-old said.

In an interview on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," Chase said teammate and close friend Tee Higgins will be starring in it alongside him.

"Why not have ... one of my best friends do it with me?" Chase said.

He said they'll talk about sports, pop culture, fashion and even their hobbies off the field. Higgins told Adams he was excited to show people more than just their football skills.

"Just show people a different side of us that people don't get to see every day," Higgins said. "All they see of us is us behind our helmets ... now we get to show people what we're into off the field and things of that nature."

Chasing No. 1 is coming THIS SPRING...



Ja'Marr Chase announces his VERY FIRST podcast in collaboration with @overtime and some help from @teehiggins5



STAY TUNED

Higgins said the two of them have been brothers since Chase first arrived in Cincinnati.

"Once we met, we just clicked, like that, right away," Higgins said.

There's no word on the exact date the podcast drops, but we're sure Chase will continue to post about it as it nears.