Bengals extend receiver Ja'Marr Chase's contract to 2025 season

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will be repping the Orange and Black even longer.

The Cincinnati Bengals exercised a team option to extend the star wide receiver's rookie contract by one year, meaning Chase is now signed through the 2025 season.

Chase, who was the Bengals first-round draft in 2021, has played and started 45 regular-season games for the Bengals, having caught 268 passes for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has led the Bengals in each category the past three seasons.

Following the 2021 season, Chase was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and he's been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

During the 2024 season, Chase made a career-high 100 receptions, tying for the second most in a season in team history, for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

The contract extension comes just a day before the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals are expected to select offensive tackles and wide receivers, according to multiple mock drafts.

In the offseason, Cincinnati has already signed Trent Brown, a 6-foot-8, 370-pound offensive tackle, to a one-year deal. Alongside OT Orlando Brown Jr., who is 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, the Bengals now have two of the biggest linemen in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Bengals also re-signed backup quarterback Jake Browning for a two-year contract.

