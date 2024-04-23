Bengals re-sign backup QB Jake Browning for two-year contract

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed backup quarterback Jake Browning for a two-year contract through the 2025 season, according to an announcement from the team.

Browning, a second-year player from the University of Washington, was originally signed to the Bengals' practice squad ahead of the 2021 season — but he quickly gained recognition when he started seven games in the 2023 season following QB Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

In all, Browning played nine games that season and led the team to a 4-3 record as a starter.

Burrow's injury thrust 27-year-old Browning into the lineup for the first time in games that mattered since his senior year at Washington in 2018. Browning struggled in his initial start against the Steelers on Nov. 26 before helping the Bengals to three straight wins that kept them in the playoff picture.

In the end, the Bengals fell short of the playoffs, but Browning's performance was a stand out one throughout the season. After his December performance, he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the Bengals' overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During that game, Browning threw for 354 yards — second most in team history by a quarterback within his two starts.