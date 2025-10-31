Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson requests trade or release, ESPN reports

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or release, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN's Ben Baby reported the news Thursday, noting Jackson is the third defensive player to recently ask to be moved.

Jackson's time on the field has been limited to one game this season in the Bengals' loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jackson was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Texas A&M University who started his rookie season on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He appeared in 13 games during his first season.

The news comes just one week after ESPN reported longtime Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson had requested a trade.