'We're not alone in this': Processing the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI — Behind the brick walls of Crossroads Uptown Tuesday, dozens of people prayed for a miracle. The church held a special service for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Bengals Monday night.

“We thought it'd be good for the kids and for me to come too, and I don't know, feel like we're doing something,” said Kelsey Junk, a longtime Bills fan who lives in Cincinnati.

Junk and her family were at the game.

“Just little actionable steps that, I don't know, help us feel like we're processing in some way,” she said.

A familiar face from the Bengals started the service off.

“Damar is more than just a football player,” said Evan McPherson in a video message. “He's a son. He’s a teammate. He’s a friend.”

“Last night, we all saw thrust right before our face that this happens,” said Crossroads Senior Pastor Brian Tome. “It’s real and we can't get away from it. However, people come through this.”

For some, the incident was traumatic, even if they weren’t on the field.

“There is an extent to even witnessing is part of the experience,” said psychologist Dr. Stuart Bassman.

Bassman said coming together with others is key.

“It's natural to be troubled, to be distressed by watching something,” he said.

He recommended talking with others and sharing feelings.

“Realize we're not alone in this,” said Bassman.