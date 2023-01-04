Damar Hamlin's family: 'Please, everyone, keep praying' after Bills safety suffers cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI — While some members of Damar Hamlin's family were at Paycor Stadium when the Bills safety collapsed on the field, others were at home in Pittsburgh, watching the scene play out on television like the rest of the country.

Several of Hamlin's family members drove to Cincinnati after witnessing what happened on Monday Night Football, rushing to UC Medical Center to be by his side. In an interview with ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn described what happened inside their Pittsburgh living room when Hamlin fell to the ground.

"First we just thought it was a normal hit, and we thought he'd pop back up or maybe take a couple plays off and get back ... when it was 10 minutes gone past and 20 minutes gone past ... everyone in that living room was crying," Glenn said.

Glenn said Hamlin's 7-year-old brother was screaming and crying after watching Hamlin's fall.

"We're telling him, 'It's going to be alright, it's going to be alright' ... it just started to be apparent that hold up, something's not right," Glenn said. "Once they canceled the game, we loaded up two car loads and we drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to just be here to support my nephew."

Glenn said he learned his nephew was resuscitated twice, once on the field and another when he got to the hospital. He said UCMC doctors have been giving Hamlin's parents continual updates, noting that he and Hamlin's other relatives are in Cincinnati to be there for the entire family.

He said Hamlin remains sedated as he continues to recover. While he has not heard too many updates, Glenn said, "I know he's still here, and I know he's fighting."

"He's improving from where he was yesterday, and you know, we're just going to continue to pray," Glenn said. "And I know that he's in great hands with the medical team ... they've been doing a tremendous job just helping him with his recovery."

Hamlin's aunts were also outside UCMC Tuesday night, thanking the community for their outpouring of support and asking for prayers.

"We're keeping things together, we're praying together," Hamlin's aunt, Tracy Reddix, said outside the hospital. "Through Christ, anything and everything is possible, so please, everyone, keep praying for my nephew."

NOW: the build up to a moment of silence at 8:55PM outside UCMC at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin #BillsMafia #Bills @wcpo #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ljGcaVE1VL — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) January 4, 2023

A Bills fan who helped organize a vigil outside the hospital spoke with Hamlin's aunts before they returned inside, telling them he will stay there and continue to pray.

Several fans of both teams gathered to pray outside the hospital before a moment of silence at 8:55 p.m., the exact time Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game.