Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and more send prayers to Bills safety who collapsed during Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Monday night's Bengals-Bills game was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin tackled receiver Tee Higgins in the middle of the first quarter. After the hit, he got on his feet before falling to the ground. Medics rushed onto the field and worked on Hamlin for more than 10 minutes before an ambulance took him off the field.

Coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott met and immediately ushered their teams into their respective locker rooms. About one hour after Hamlin collapsed, the NFL announced it would postpone the game.

Higgins, who could be seen with his hands on his head, emotional as Hamlin was being worked on by medics, tweeted after the game.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to (Damar Hamlin) the Hamlin Family," Higgins tweeted. "I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙"

Tyler Boyd, a fellow University of Pittsburgh alum, also tweeted his love to Hamlin while the teams were still in the locker room, saying in part, "stay strong got your back always."

Pittsburgh and Hamlin's former coach, also tweeted. The football team said, "Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you." Coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted only praying hands.

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



After the postponement, Trayveon Williams tweeted his prayer for Hamlin.

"God please absolutely please lord I’m begging you be with Damar and the bills at this moment ! Being on the field seeing that I am lost for words," Williams tweeted.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase also said, "I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . 🙏🏽"

Jessie Bates said he was "still speechless" hours later.

"Prayers to DHam and his family. 🙏🏽 Please God be with them! Please."

Former Bengal Andre Whitworth tweeted multiple times during the game, calling on the NFL to postpone and sending his prayers to Hamlin.

"Our @nfl brotherhood is so special! We are family! My heart is hurting! I’m sick! 🙏’s for Damar Hamlin, his fam, and all our nfl family," he said.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, a former Cincinnati Bearcat, also tweeted his prayer.

"Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us," he tweeted. "I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen."

Fellow NFL players Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields and more tweeted their prayers.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center, where broadcasters said his mother is with him. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.